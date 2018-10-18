Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Impactful debut Wednesday
Trier produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over Atlanta.
Trier provided a nice offensive spark off the bench Wednesday, working his way to 15 points from just nine field-goal attempts. After a strong preseason, Trier appears to have earned himself a spot in the every night rotation. His upside is far from overwhelming but he is worth an add in deeper leagues to see if he can continue his strong play.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...