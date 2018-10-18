Trier produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over Atlanta.

Trier provided a nice offensive spark off the bench Wednesday, working his way to 15 points from just nine field-goal attempts. After a strong preseason, Trier appears to have earned himself a spot in the every night rotation. His upside is far from overwhelming but he is worth an add in deeper leagues to see if he can continue his strong play.

