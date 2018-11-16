Knicks' Allonzo Trier: In starting lineup Friday
Trier will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Trier has been fantastic for the Knicks during the first two months of his rookie season, and now, after three straight losses, head coach David Fizdale is switching up the starting lineup again. This time, by adding Trier, he'll utilize a smaller starting five with fellow rookie Kevin Knox at the four and Noah Vonleh coming off the bench.
