Trier totaled 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Monday.

Trier was the only Knick who could get anything going in Monday's 36-point blowout loss, comfortably leading the team in scoring. He's had some hot scoring streaks this season, and Monday's outburst may be the beginning of a new one.