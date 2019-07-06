Trier recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes in Friday's 80-74 loss to the Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League (game halted due to earthquake).

Trier will enter the 2019-20 season with a crowded depth chart to contend with. The additions of Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock and Wayne Ellington will make backcourt opportunities scarce, and it's safe to assume that Dennis Smith and R.J. Barret will assume the starting duties in the backcourt. The situation leaves Trier relegated to backup duty. The Arizona product had flashes of brilliance last season and has the potential to make an impact, but he might have to wait for an injury or a move to another team to realize his potential.