Trier was a limited participant in Monday's practice due to a strained neck, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

The severity of Trier's neck strain is unclear, though the fact he was able to participate in some capacity Monday is positive. He can be considered day-to-day going forward and if he's forced to miss Wednesday's game against the Hawks, look for Ignas Brazdeikis and Damyean Dotson to pick up some extra minutes.