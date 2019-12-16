Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Listed as out
Trier (concussion) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Trier is still in the league's concussion protocol, and all indications are that he'll miss a fourth consecutive contest. The second-year guard has taken on a smaller role this season, and he's appeared in just four games since Nov. 14.
