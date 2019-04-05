Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Listed out Friday
Trier (calf) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Given that this is Trier's eighth straight absence, it seems safe to say that the rookie will not play for the rest of the year, but he will be day-to-day until the Knicks say otherwise. With the Knicks' backcourt depleted with injuries Friday, Damyean Dotson will be in line to handle majority of the minutes at shooting guard while Mario Hezonja gets the start at point guard.
