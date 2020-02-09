Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Missing third straight
Trier (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Still under the weather, Trier will be sidelined for a third straight game. He'll look to get healthy in advance of Wednesday's game against the Wizards, but even if available for that contest, Trier is no lock to enter interim coach Mike Miller's rotation.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.