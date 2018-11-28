Trier accumulated 24 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes Tuesday against Detroit.

Trier had far and away his best all-around performance of the season, racking up season-highs in both rebounds and assists, while having his second best scoring output of the year. Trier's averaging 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season, so while it's unlikely he will suddenly become a consistent contributor of rebounds and assists, he brings some low-level value with his scoring. Generally however, Trier's impact is far to inconsistent and singular to be considered fantasy relevant in standard formats.