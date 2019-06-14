Trier's $3.5 million team option was exercised by the Knicks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Arizona appeared in 64 games for the Knicks, and he impressed enough for the organization to bring him back for 2019-20. Trier, in 22.8 minutes per game, averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 44.8 percent shooting.