Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Out 'a couple more games'
Trier (calf) is expected to miss "a couple more games," per coach David Fizdale, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Trier missed Wednesday's game with a sore calf, and the ailment is apparently serious enough that he'll likely miss at least the next two games. New York plays Friday and Sunday before a three-day break leading up to next Thursday's matchup with the Raptors.
