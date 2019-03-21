Trier (calf) is expected to miss "a couple more games," per coach David Fizdale, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Trier missed Wednesday's game with a sore calf, and the ailment is apparently serious enough that he'll likely miss at least the next two games. New York plays Friday and Sunday before a three-day break leading up to next Thursday's matchup with the Raptors.

