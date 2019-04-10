Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Out for finale
Trier (calf) will not play Wednesday against Detroit.
The Knicks will be without a number of regulars, and Trier will end the season on a streak of 11 straight missed games due to a strained left calf. Nonetheless, the undrafted rookie was one of the few positives for New York, as he appeared in 64 games and posted 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists with 45/39/80 shooting splits.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...