Trier (calf) will not play Wednesday against Detroit.

The Knicks will be without a number of regulars, and Trier will end the season on a streak of 11 straight missed games due to a strained left calf. Nonetheless, the undrafted rookie was one of the few positives for New York, as he appeared in 64 games and posted 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists with 45/39/80 shooting splits.