Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Out Friday, Sunday
Trier (concussion) will not play during Friday's game against the Kings or Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
With Trier being ruled out for the next two games, his next opportunity to play arrives Tuesday against the Hawks. Kadeem Allen may get a chance to play as a result.
