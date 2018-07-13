Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Out Friday

Trier will rest during Friday's summer league consolation bracket finale against the Pelicans, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Trier, undrafted out of Arizona this season, will see his summer league campaign come to a close on the sidelines. He appeared in four games, averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.0 minutes.