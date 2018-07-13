Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Out Friday
Trier will rest during Friday's summer league consolation bracket finale against the Pelicans, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Trier, undrafted out of Arizona this season, will see his summer league campaign come to a close on the sidelines. He appeared in four games, averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.0 minutes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...