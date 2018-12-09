Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Out with hamstring issue
Trier has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a left hamstring strain, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Trier dropped 15 points over 27 minutes in New York's previous matchup with Brooklyn on Saturday, but he'll miss his squad's upcoming game due to injury. He'll likely be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt in Cleveland.
