Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Perfect shooting in loss
Trier had 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3PT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 loss to the Cavaliers.
Trier was perfect from the field, although that hasn't been a trend for him this season -- this was only the second time he shot 50.0 percent or better in a game. Trier should remain as a bench alternative -- although one with decent scoring upside -- for the Knicks ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Bulls.
