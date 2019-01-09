Trier registered 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Knicks' 122-95 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Trier paced the second unit in minutes in a game when the Knicks bench saw plenty of extra run overall. The 22-year-old rookie has cooled off considerably since a hot November when he averaged 13.2 points on 48.9 percent shooting, including 44.8 percent from distance. Trier averaged just 7.0 points on a 30.4 percent success rate from the field in December, and Tuesday marked his first game with a double-digit point tally since Dec. 8. He retains a consistent role in the backcourt rotation, so he'll look to build on his effort versus the Warriors when facing the Pacers on Friday.