Trier (hamstring) practiced with the team Sunday, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Trier's missed the Knicks' last seven games with a left hamstring strain, however it looks as though he will play in Tuesday's Christmas day matchup with the Bucks. There's been no official ruling on whether or not he will play, however participating in practice is a step in the right direction. Trier was averaging 11.3 points over 23.3 minutes prior to the injury.