Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Probable Wednesday
Trier (neck) is considered probable to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks, Ian Begley of SNY reports.
Trier was able to go through a full practice Tuesday, and the Knicks anticipate that he'll be back on the floor for their penultimate exhibition contest. New York finishes out the preseason Friday against New Orleans.
