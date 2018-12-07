Trier tallied six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes Thursday in the Knicks' 128-100 loss to the Celtics.

Since exploding for 20-plus points twice in a three-game stretch in late November, Trier has unsurprisingly cooled down, with his minutes dropping along with it. He has shot just 28.6 percent from the field over his last four games and hasn't offered much of anything on the defensive end to compensate for the downturn in scoring. Trier should at least be locked into a rotation spot for the foreseeable future, with the rookie getting much of his run as the backup point guard of late with Trey Burke (knee) sidelined.