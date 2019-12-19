Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Questionable Friday
Trier (concussion) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Heat.
A concussion has kept Trier on the shelf over the past four games, but he may be able to make his return Friday. More information may arrive following the Knicks' morning shootaround.
