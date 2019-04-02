Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Questionable vs. Orlando
Trier (calf) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Trier has been sidelined for the last six matchups due to calf soreness, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The Knicks should release an update on his status closer to tip.
