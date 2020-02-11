Trier (illness) is being considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

After being unavailable for the last three games due to an illness, Trier is now in danger of missing a fourth straight game. Considering the second-year guard has not seen the floor since January 18th, even if Trier is able to suit up, it is unlikely that he would see any time on the court.