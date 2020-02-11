Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Questionable with illness
Trier (illness) is being considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
After being unavailable for the last three games due to an illness, Trier is now in danger of missing a fourth straight game. Considering the second-year guard has not seen the floor since January 18th, even if Trier is able to suit up, it is unlikely that he would see any time on the court.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...