Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Rattles home 25 points Friday
Trier registered 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Friday's 114-109 victory over the Pelicans.
Trier was phenomenal Friday night, making every three he took en route to a season-high point total. Coach David Frizdale rode the hot hand off the bench, meaning Trier also played his most minutes of the season and could see an uptick in minutes going forward given his consistent rebound production and recent scoring outburst.
