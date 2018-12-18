Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Remains out Wednesday
Trier (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against Philadelphia, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Trier is still nursing a hamstring strain and is set to miss his sixth consecutive game while on the mend. The 76ers are set to face off against Atlanta on Friday, which will be Triers next opportunity to take the court.
