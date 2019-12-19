Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Remains sidelined
Trier (concussion) will not play Friday against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Trier is still working back from a concussion and will miss a fifth straight game as a result. With the Knicks playing a back-to-back set Friday/Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Trier remain sidelined through the weekend.
