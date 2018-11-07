Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Returning to bench
Trier will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hawks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
With Tim Hardaway Jr. returning from a back injury and reclaiming his starting spot, Trier will be pushed back to the bench. Prior to Monday's 21-point outburst in 42 minutes, Trier was averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 21.5 minutes.
