Trier will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hawks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

With Tim Hardaway Jr. returning from a back injury and reclaiming his starting spot, Trier will be pushed back to the bench. Prior to Monday's 21-point outburst in 42 minutes, Trier was averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 21.5 minutes.