Trier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Trier is set to miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to battle a balky hamstring. Courtney Lee is an option to see increased minutes in his absence. Trier will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers marking his next chance to return.