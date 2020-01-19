Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Scoreless in 13 minutes
Trier had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 loss to the 76ers.
Trier went scoreless for the second time in his last three appearances and the third time in his last five. Even with R.J. Barrett (ankle) and Dennis Smith (oblique) sidelined, Trier isn't worthy of consideration in most fantasy formats.
