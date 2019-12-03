Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Scores 10 points
Trier had 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one board and one assist in 12 minutes of a 132-88 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.
Trier scored in double figures for the second consecutive game. Trier has been mostly relegated to a reserve role in the Knicks rotation, and has seen an increase in playing time thanks to injuries and a large deficit. The Knicks play the Nuggets on Thursday.
