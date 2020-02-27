Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Scores 15 in 16 minutes
Trier posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets.
Trier reached double figures in scoring for the eighth time through 22 appearances this season. He's less involved than last year, and the sophomore offers very little beyond the points department.
