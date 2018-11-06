Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Scores 21 points in start
Trier totaled 21 points (5-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to Chicago.
Trier almost doubled his season average of 21.5 minutes per game, seeing the floor for a whopping 41 minutes. He rewarded those who gambled on him in DFS but filling the box score including a career-high 21 points. Tim Hardaway (back) was on the bench and available to play but never took the court, allowing Trier to do his thing. If Hardaway is forced to miss additional time, Trier could be a sneaky streaming option.
