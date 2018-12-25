Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Scores eight points in return
Trier totaled eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 loss to Milwaukee.
Trier returned after missing seven straight games with a hamstring injury, scoring eight points in 18 minutes. He looked fine out there and was creating his own shot on the offensive end. The Knicks like what they have in Trier and his playing time should continue to increase as he works his way back to full health. He has demonstrated the ability to provide solid contributions on the offensive end and despite the limited skill set, is worth a look as a points streamer as soon as his minutes increase.
