Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Second straight 15-point effort Sunday

Trier registered 15 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during the Knicks' 90-85 loss to the Jazz in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

Trier poured in 15 points for the second time in as many days to open summer league play. The 22-year-old undrafted rookie was similarly impressive during his college career at the University of Arizona, and it appears he's intent on proving he's NBA-worthy during his opportunities in Las Vegas. The Knicks appear intrigued as well, as Trier has now averaged 30.5 minutes over the first pair of exhibitions.