Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Signing two-year deal with Knicks
Trier (hamstring) agreed to a two-year deal with the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Trier opened his rookie season on a two-way contract, but it was anything but that seeing as though he was almost immediately featured in the team's rotation. With that, his 45 days he's allotted to spend with the team were about to expire, and he has now signed a full-time deal with the team. Trier, however, is currently out for at least the next two games while nursing a strained left hamstring. Ron Baker will be waived to clear a roster spot for Trier.
More News
-
Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Out for road trip•
-
Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Out with hamstring issue•
-
Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Double-digit scoring Saturday•
-
Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Production on downturn•
-
Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Nears triple-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Rattles home 25 points Friday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.