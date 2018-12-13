Trier (hamstring) agreed to a two-year deal with the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Trier opened his rookie season on a two-way contract, but it was anything but that seeing as though he was almost immediately featured in the team's rotation. With that, his 45 days he's allotted to spend with the team were about to expire, and he has now signed a full-time deal with the team. Trier, however, is currently out for at least the next two games while nursing a strained left hamstring. Ron Baker will be waived to clear a roster spot for Trier.