Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Sizzles off bench
Trier popped for 18 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 21 minutes in Tuesday's 108-103 win over the Magic.
Though it's the third time in five games in which Trier has poured in at least 18 points, the rookie is still a fairly volatile contributor for the Knicks and isn't helped by coach David Fizdale's ever-changing rotations. Before his recent run of scoring outbursts, Trier had failed to clear seven points in a six-game stretch from Feb. 1 through Feb. 11. He'll probably need to show more consistency before gaining traction outside of deeper leagues.
