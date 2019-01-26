Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Solid effort off bench
Trier totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, two steals and a rebound over 24 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Nets on Friday.
Trier continues to see the court and make the most of his opportunities, scoring double-digit points for the fourth consecutive outing. Averaging 27.5 minutes per game in that stretch, Trier is becoming a dependable bench option for the Knicks, and he's worthy of a speculative add in most formats.
More News
