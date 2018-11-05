Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Starting Monday
Trier will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Despite Tim Hardaway (back) being available, Trier will get the start Monday. The rookie guard has managed 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.5 minutes per game this season. Depending on how much Hardaway plays, Trier could exceed those averages in Monday's game, although as long as Hardaway is healthy, Trier's value is limited by the veteran's presence.
