Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Still out
Trier (calf) won't play Tuesday against the Bulls.
Trier hasn't sniffed the court since Mar. 18 due to a calf injury. His last chance to play will come Wednesday against Detroit, although it's likely we've seen the last of Trier this season.
