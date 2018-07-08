Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Strong in summer league opener

Trier chipped in 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes during the Knicks' 91-89 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Although he came up empty from distance, the shooting skills that made Trier an All-American at the University of Arizona were still on display Saturday. The 22-year-old was aggressive while on the floor, and he did a nice job filling out the rest of the stat sheet beyond the scoring column. He'll look to continue churning out a similar caliber of production during the remainder of summer league play and will enter his rookie season on a two-way deal.