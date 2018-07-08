Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Strong in summer league opener
Trier chipped in 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes during the Knicks' 91-89 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Although he came up empty from distance, the shooting skills that made Trier an All-American at the University of Arizona were still on display Saturday. The 22-year-old was aggressive while on the floor, and he did a nice job filling out the rest of the stat sheet beyond the scoring column. He'll look to continue churning out a similar caliber of production during the remainder of summer league play and will enter his rookie season on a two-way deal.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...