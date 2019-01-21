Trier turned in 16 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.

Leave it to coach David Fitzdale to give a random guard 30 minutes, as his antics with the Knicks' rotation have made guys like Trier, Damyean Dotson and Frank Ntilikina the equivalent of fantasy kryptonite. The problem is that they all have potential, so it's no wonder that they feel the need to kick the tires with all of them. Trier is a perfect example of that potential, as the rookie out of Arizona has shown flashes of brilliance in limited action. This game is evidence that his hamstring injury is fully behind him, but more minutes for Trier only muddle the backcourt situation further.