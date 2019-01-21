Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Stuffs stat line from the bench
Trier turned in 16 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.
Leave it to coach David Fitzdale to give a random guard 30 minutes, as his antics with the Knicks' rotation have made guys like Trier, Damyean Dotson and Frank Ntilikina the equivalent of fantasy kryptonite. The problem is that they all have potential, so it's no wonder that they feel the need to kick the tires with all of them. Trier is a perfect example of that potential, as the rookie out of Arizona has shown flashes of brilliance in limited action. This game is evidence that his hamstring injury is fully behind him, but more minutes for Trier only muddle the backcourt situation further.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.