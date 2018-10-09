Trier totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-98 loss to the Wizards.

Trier has been a consistent and efficient offensive contributor through four preseason games, averaging 15.8 points (54.1 FG, 37.5 3Pt, 100.0 FT) on only 9.3 field-goal attempts in just 22.5 minutes per game. The rest of his averages (2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks) have been modest and it'd be wise to keep expectations in check, but Trier is undoubtedly making a strong first impression.