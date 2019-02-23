Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Ties for team lead in scoring
Trier totaled 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and a steal over 30 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.
It was a nice night for Trier, albeit in a losing effort, though he has scored in double-digits just twice over his last nine games. He's great as a daily punt-play, but he's best reserved for deeper leagues in season-long formats due to his inconsistencies off the bench.
