Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Won't play Saturday
Trier (illness) wasn't able to make the trip to Detroit for Saturday's game, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Trier's absence from the team could extend into Sunday as he was left back in New York for the teams' short roadtrip. While he hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday's match with Atlanta, at this point it appears highly unlikely that Trier will take the court against the Hawks.
