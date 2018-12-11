Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Won't travel with Knicks
Trier (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Knicks' upcoming three-game road trip, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News
Trier was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Hornets with a hamstring strain, and it looks like the injury is fairly serious, as he will miss at least the next three games. Trier is expected to have his two-way contract converted to a full-time one given how impressive he's been for New York in his rookie season, but since he will now be away from the team for almost a week, the Knicks have the ability to delay that decision. Trier's next chance to play will be when the team returns home Monday to face the Suns.
