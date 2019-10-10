Knicks' Amir Hinton: Ruled out Friday

Hinton (groin) did not practice Thursday and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against Washington.

There's still been no timetable on Hinton's recovery timetable, but he likely will not be returning to the court soon given the nature of the injury. However, until the Knicks do provide more details, he'll be considered day-to-day.

Our Latest Stories