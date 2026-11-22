Drummond totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Drummond made the most of his minutes and racked up the counting stats, but he also nearly cost New York the game. With the score tied in the final seconds of regulation, Drummond switched onto Deni Avdija on an inbounds play and immediately fouled him, giving Portland's star two shots at the charity stripe, both of which he buried. It was a strange defensive decision from the 14-year veteran, but the Knicks were able to pull out the win with a miraculous three-point buzzer-beater from Mikal Bridges.