White agreed Tuesday with the Knicks on an Exhibit 10 contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

White will help the Knicks fill out their 20-man training camp roster, but he's not a serious candidate to remain with the NBA team once opening night arrives. Instead, White was signed mainly so the Knicks could retain his G League rights, allowing him to report to the team's affiliate in Westchester once he's eventually waived.