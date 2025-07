Watson totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes in Saturday's 94-85 Summer League loss to the Wizards.

Watson paced the Knicks with 21 points in their Summer League finale Saturday. He spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League, suiting up for both the Maine Celtics and Westchester Knicks.