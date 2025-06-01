Watson finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 0.9 points and 0.3 rebounds across 2.4 minutes per game in nine regular-season outings with New York.

The rookie second-round pick began his career on a two-way contract with the Celtics, but he was waived in March and subsequently claimed by the Knicks. He never logged more than four minutes with New York. However, the 24-year-old forward averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.9 minutes per game in 37 G League appearances with the Maine Celtics. He's set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.